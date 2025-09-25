Source: General / Radio One



Alief, it’s that time again! Tonight the lights shine bright for one of the biggest rivalry games in the city — the Southwest Classic.

It’s Alief Elsik vs. Alief Hastings with kickoff at 7:00 PM, and if you know, you know — this matchup is more than just football. It’s pride, it’s tradition, it’s the community showing out with all the energy. From the players on the field to the bands in the stands, it’s guaranteed to be a vibe.

And you already know — your boy JMac will be in the building with all the coverage. From the big plays to the crowd noise, we’re bringing you the full experience of Friday night in Alief.

Elsik Rams or Hastings Bears… who’s walking away with the bragging rights this year? Drop your predictions, pull up to the game, and let’s make it another classic night in the Southwest.