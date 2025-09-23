Cardi’s Got a Baby on the Way… and Offset Wants the Deed?!

Cardi B has never been one to bite her tongue — and this week, she had a lot to get off her chest. The Grammy-winning rapper stunned fans when she confirmed that she is expecting a baby with NFL star Stefon Diggs, despite still being legally married to Offset. But according to Cardi, the paperwork is dragging not because of hesitation on her part, but because she refuses to meet Offset’s “ridiculous” divorce demands.

“He wants one of my houses and for me to pay off his tax debt? Like, is you cool?!?” Cardi said during a live session with fans on Monday. She didn’t hold back, making it crystal clear that she’s moved on emotionally and romantically, but Offset is allegedly dragging his feet unless she gives in to his terms.

Source: Prince Williams / ATLPics.Net

Cardi also reflected on the seven years she spent with Offset, saying she gave her all to the relationship — but things didn’t work out. “Life happens,” she said candidly. “I got a new man, and a new life growing inside me.”

In true Cardi fashion, she’s channeling her personal drama into music. Her upcoming album, Am I The Drama?, is already setting records and sending shockwaves through the industry. The track “Man of Your Word” is a not-so-subtle nod to her turbulent marriage, and fans are praising the raw vulnerability in her lyrics.

Source: Via Event Planner KayCee Nwasike / Via Event Planner KayCee Nwasike

Offset, for his part, has been publicly warning other men against marriage — a move Cardi’s fans call ironic given his reluctance to finalize the divorce.

Either way, Cardi’s got a new chapter ahead — baby bump, platinum plaques, and all.