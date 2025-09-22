Cam’ron Says He’s “At The Point Of No Return” In His Drama With Dame Dash

Source: WWD / Getty

At one point in time, Cam’ron and Dame Dash were so tight that many felt their relationship led to the collapse of the once mighty Roc-A-Fella Records. The Harlem familia seemingly alienated Jay-Z and Memphis Bleek to the point that they couldn’t coexist on the same record label even with millions of dollars on the line.

These days, though, Dame Dash and Killa Cam aren’t exactly on good terms as the two have been taking shots at each other on various platforms. And while many have been hopeful that the two would hash things out like grown men, Cam’ron doesn’t seem too eager to repair the fractured bond they once shared. Touching on the topic of Dash (and many others), Cam took to the Talk With Flee podcast to speak on the situation that’s been unfolding between him and his former Harlem brethren and made it clear that he has no intentions or desire to reconcile with Dame.

After making it clear that he doesn’t regret his role in breaking up Roc-A-Fella and accuses Dame of lighting the match that burned down that house, Cam went on to say that he doesn’t think there’s any coming back from what Dame has done to their relationship. “Nah, I’m at the point of no return. I’m at the point cause this was totally unnecessary… And the way it went about for me, it didn’t have to be public. It didn’t have to be all this,” Cam said.

Explaining that all of this started because he didn’t pick up the phone, which led to Dame going on the internet “looking for internet sympathy,” Cam seems to be at his wits end with the Dame Dash drama. “It’s two things I’m sorry I did for Dame: set up his Instagram, which he probably would’ve caught on later in life. And have him start smoking weed. Ever since he started smoking weed, he’s not the same person,” Cam said.

Who knew Cam put Dame on to weed, allegedly, so late in life? Looks like both those things backfired on Cam and Dame’s relationship bigly.

While many people in the rap game fall out only to partner up again years or decades later (Cam and Ma$e are a perfect example), it really does look like Cam has had enough of Dame Dash’s antics. Whether or not the two can at least make peace and move on from this is anyone’s guess at this point.

Dame meanwhile took to the Instagram page that Cam helped him set up, allegedly, and called for peace between the two saying the OGs and people he respects from Harlem have been telling him “Cut this sh*t, it’s embarrassing.” Taking heed to the words from the wise, Dame is calling on Cam to hit him up so they can squash their beef and move on accordingly.

What do y’all think about Cam saying he’s at the point of no return in his relationship with Dame Dash? Should Cam hear out Dame Dash as Dame has requested? Let us know in the comments section below.

