Texans’ Defensive Grit Overshadowed by Offensive Woes in 0-3 Start

The Houston Texans’ 2025 season has opened with a troubling trend: solid defensive performances being wasted by a sputtering offense. After Sunday’s 17-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Texans dropped to 0-3, with their offensive struggles reaching a concerning low.

While the defense continues to keep games within reach—ranking sixth in the league in points allowed (17.0 per game)—Houston’s offense has failed to capitalize. The Texans have managed only three total touchdowns this season and have entered the red zone just four times. They rank last in the NFL in scoring (12.7 points per game) and sit 29th in total offensive yardage (267.3 yards per game).

Source: Thomas B. Shea / Getty

Quarterback C.J. Stroud, the 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year, has regressed in his second year. He’s thrown for 599 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions so far, while his passer rating has plummeted to 76.9. Stroud has been under constant duress, a product of a struggling offensive line that has allowed eight sacks and little running room—just 95 rushing yards per game.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 97.9 The Box Newsletter Thank you for subscribing to The Box Houston! Please look for your first email in the next 48 hours and be sure to open it so we don't end up in your spam filter. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Despite the offensive issues, the Texans were tied 10-10 in the fourth quarter Sunday before turnovers derailed their comeback. A Nico Collins fumble and a late interception—tipped by Josh Hines-Allen and picked off by Antonio Johnson—sealed Houston’s fate.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans isn’t sugarcoating the situation. “It’s not encouraging to be close,” he said. “We’re here to win.”

If the Texans hope to turn things around, they’ll need better protection up front and sharper execution on offense. Next up: a must-win home game against the winless Tennessee Titans.