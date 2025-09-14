50 Cent Joins Street Fighter Movie? Rapper Teases Role On Instagram

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

It looks like 50 Cent is stepping into the world of video game movies. The rap mogul and actor sparked buzz online after sharing a clip on his Instagram page, teasing fans with his preparation for a role in the upcoming Street Fighter film.

In the video, 50 can be seen gearing up for what appears to be intense training, fueling speculation about which iconic fighter he could be playing. Known for his larger-than-life persona on screen and in music, fans are already imagining how he’ll bring his own spin to one of the franchise’s legendary characters.

The Street Fighter movie has been in development with high expectations, as the game series is one of the most popular and influential fighting franchises of all time. Adding a star like 50 Cent to the cast is sure to bring even more excitement — and attention — to the project.

Whether he’s portraying a classic fighter or a fresh face created for the big screen, one thing is clear: 50 is taking this role seriously.

You can watch the video below to see him get ready for the role.