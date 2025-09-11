Chris Brown’s Breezy Bowl XX Was the Best Concert I’ve Ever Been To

Source: Courtesy / Live Nation

On Monday, September 8th, Chris Brown brought his highly anticipated Breezy Bowl XX to Houston’s Daikin Park—and let me tell you, it was easily the best concert I’ve ever been to. The night was a full celebration of twenty years of nonstop hits, legendary eras, and a career that continues to break records. With openers Summer Walker and Bryson Tiller warming up the crowd, the energy was set from the jump. And this time, I wasn’t on BP time—we showed up on time and ready to rock the house.

The show kicked off with Summer Walker, who blessed the stage with fan favorites like “Heart of a Woman,” “Spend It,” “Body,” and of course “Girls Need Love.” Bryson Tiller followed up with his own set, dropping bangers like “Don’t” and “Wild Thoughts.” I’ve seen Bryson before, though, so I used his set to grab a couple drinks and get myself locked in for Breezy.

As soon as Bryson wrapped, DJ Fresh hit the stage to hype up the crowd, leading into a countdown montage of Chris Brown’s journey—from being discovered, to fatherhood, to navigating the highs and lows of fame. The anticipation was insane, and then suddenly, the moment we were waiting for—Chris Brown hit the stage and launched straight into his debut single “Run It!”

From there, it was pure magic. Breezy took us on a journey through more than 55 songs, sliding effortlessly from classics like “Yo (Excuse Me Miss),” “Gimme That,” and “With You” to modern-day anthems like “Under the Influence,” “No Guidance,” and “Sensational.” When he wasn’t tearing up the stage, DJ Fresh kept the vibes alive, spinning hits that couldn’t fit into the setlist—including my personal favorite deep cut, “Damage” off Exclusive.

Some moments were absolutely unforgettable. During “Take You Down,” Chris pulled a lucky fan on stage and delivered the ultimate slow grind performance. Later, he had the entire stadium shook as he flew around Daikin Park strapped into a harness before dropping into a high-energy dance break for “Wall to Wall.” And then came the grand finale: “Forever.” Pure nostalgia, pure joy, pure Breezy.

The whole night felt larger than life—from the vocals, to the choreography, to the energy Team Breezy brought into the stadium. This wasn’t just a concert; it was a celebration of everything Chris Brown has given us over the last two decades. Honestly, I don’t know if I’ll ever experience another show that compares.

Chris hit us with everything from “Run It!” to “Forever,” including “Yo (Excuse Me Miss),” “Take You Down,” “Wall to Wall,” “Loyal,” “Kiss Kiss,” “Look at Me Now,” “Privacy,” “No Guidance,” “Under the Influence,” and so many more. Over 55 songs in total—a true career-spanning performance. Overall, the Breezy Bowl XX wasn’t just a concert—it was a memory I’ll hold onto forever. If you missed it, trust me when I say: you missed history.