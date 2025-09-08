Charlie Sheen: From Tiger Blood To Redemption

Source: Raymond Hall / Getty

Charlie Sheen is back in the spotlight—and this time he’s telling the story on his own terms. At almost 60, the Hollywood wild child is releasing his no-holds-barred memoir, The Book of Sheen, on September 9, followed by Netflix’s two-part documentary aka Charlie Sheen dropping September 10. The book and doc dig into everything: his Hollywood rise with hits like Platoon and Two and a Half Men, his explosive downfall fueled by addiction, the “tiger blood” era that made him a tabloid king, and his fight to rebuild after years of chaos. Sheen says he’s not sugarcoating anything—he’s ready to own his past, the good, the bad, and the outrageous.

And he’s not holding back. Sheen opens up about secret struggles and shocking moments, including wild nights, crack addiction, extortion over his HIV diagnosis, and even past sexual encounters with men—something he describes as “weird,” but also “f***ing liberating” and “a lot of it was fun.” For fans, it’s the most unfiltered look yet at one of Hollywood’s most infamous stars. After eight years sober, Sheen is reframing his story—not just as a scandal magnet, but as a man searching for redemption, forgiveness, and a little peace after decades of living on the edge