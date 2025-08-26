Listen Live
NFL Star Travis Kelce Puts a Ring on Pop Queen Taylor Swift!

Touchdown Love!

Published on August 26, 2025

AFC Championship Game: Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

Love Story Touchdown: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Engaged!

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married, as the couple posted on IG and got well over 1 million views in 10 minutes! million likes in its first 10 minutes.

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have officially taken their fairytale romance to the next level with a stunning engagement that has fans across the world celebrating.

The couple, who began dating in 2023 after Kelce’s charming story about trying to give Swift his phone number at one of her concerts, has become America’s sweethearts. Swift’s regular appearances at Chiefs games, cheering from luxury boxes while sporting team colors, turned NFL Sundays into must-watch events for Swifties everywhere.

Sources close to the couple reveal that Kelce popped the question during a private moment at his Kansas City home, presenting Swift with a custom-designed ring that reportedly features her birthstone alongside diamonds. The proposal was said to be intimate and heartfelt, far from the public eye that has followed their every move.

“Travis wanted it to be special and personal,” a source shared. “He knows how much Taylor values genuine moments away from the spotlight.”

The engagement news broke social media, with #TayTravis trending worldwide within hours. Fans have been shipping the couple since their first public appearance, drawn to their obvious chemistry and mutual support for each other’s careers.

Swift has been Kelce’s biggest cheerleader throughout the Chiefs’ recent success, while he’s been spotted at multiple Eras Tour shows. Their blend of pop royalty and sports excellence has created a cultural phenomenon that transcends both industries.

Wedding planning details remain under wraps, but one thing’s certain – this will be the event of the year.

Eras Tour Football Kansas City Chiefs NFL Swifties Travis Kelce

