Sit Your Ass Down: Should Parents Be Allowed To Spank?
In this week’s Sit Your Ass Down segment on Good Morning H-Town, we broke down a controversial new law in Florida that gives parents’ permission to spank their kids. The topic set off a fierce debate between Young Jas and myself and trust me — we didn’t hold back.
Check out the full video recap below and let us know where you stand on this heated issue.
