Listen Live
Family & Parenting

Sit Your Ass Down: Should Parents Be Allowed To Spank?

In this week’s Sit Your Ass Down segment on Good Morning H-Town, we broke down a controversial new law

Published on August 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Young Jas
Source: Young Jas / Radio One

In this week’s Sit Your Ass Down segment on Good Morning H-Town, we broke down a controversial new law in Florida that gives parents’ permission to spank their kids. The topic set off a fierce debate between Young Jas and myself and trust me — we didn’t hold back.

Check out the full video recap below and let us know where you stand on this heated issue.

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Labor Day Classic
24 Items
Entertainment

The 25 Biggest Events Coming to Houston Labor Day Weekend

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

FBI Houston
Crime

FBI Releases First Ever “HOUSTON MOST WANTED” List

Houston Police Lieutenant Mark Zapata
Lifestyle

G-Man Says Farewell to A Friend and Local Hero

BETX Main Stage: Where Black Music Lives - Day 2
Good Morning H-Town

Honey Bxby Fangirls Over ‘Love Island’ with Young Jas

Boston Herald Archive
40 Items
Movies

40 Movies Filmed in Texas

Larenz Tate
15 Items
Lifestyle

Forever Young: 15 Black Celebrities Who REFUSE to Age [PICS]

Cowboy Carter Looks Lead Image
50 Items
Entertainment

The 50 Hottest, Flyest & Sexiest Looks from Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close