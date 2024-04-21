Jennifer Hudson Reflects Her ‘American Idol’ Elimination From 20 Years Ago: ‘From Idol to EGOT Baby!’

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Jennifer Hudson is the proof of what happens when you never give up or lose faith in your dreams!

On Sunday, April 21, the superstar entertainer took to X/formally Twitter to look back at her controversial American Idol elimination, a rejection that undoubtedly jump started her career and made her the household name she is today.

“On this day in 2004, I was eliminated from American Idol! But God turned it around for my good!” the 42 year old wrote in a post alongside a clip of the heart wrenching elimination. In the clip, Hudson stood next to her now good friend, Fantasia Barrino, who went on to move onto the next round that night and eventually won that season of the show.

“From Idol to EGOT baby !!! 20 years later, and now back on TV with my own show. Never give up on your dreams, yal! If I can do it, so can u,” she continued.

She closed the inspirational post with a few words of encouragement for her fans and followers, writing, “If it’s not worth working hard for, it’s not worth it at all! Remember nobody knows your potential the way you do. Just keep the faith, keep believing, and keep going !!!’

Hudson and Barrino recently reunited on a December episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show to reflect on their time on the series and how far they’ve come from that emotional night.

While promoting her film, The Color Purple, Barrino, and her fellow cast members visited the daily talk show to talk about the film and of course, reminisce on old times. When Barrino, 39, first appeared on the talk show stage, she and Hudson shared a sweet hug and emotional embrace before immediately taking us back to 2004. “Can you believe it?” Hudson said as they began their interview. “Fantasia, do you realize it’s been 20 years since we were on ‘American Idol’?”

During their interview, Hudson asked her former American Idol castmate what she most remembered about their season, to which Barrino quickly replied, “Working hard.”

She continued, “We worked very, very hard. I also remember building great relationships and being around great gifts. Iron sharpens iron, and just being around you guys, making a family. And being up every morning, away from our families, but steady going because it was something we all wanted, and now look.”

Following the elimination and their hard-working season of the singing competition show, Hudson shot to fame as a standout and fan-favorite on the series. And now, two decades, multiple awards, movie roles, albums, a talk show, and an EGOT honoree later, Hudson is right where she always knew she’d be – on top.

We just love us some J. Hud!

