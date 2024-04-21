H.E.R. Recently Had A 7-Hour Hair Transformation On Social Media – See Her Beautiful Results

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Is H.E.R. getting ready for the warm days ahead with a new hairstyle? According to the artist’s most recent Instagram video, she is.

On April 20, H.E.R. took to the popular social media platform with a natural hair transformation we are obsessed with. Rocking big, beautiful, blonde curls for the girls, the “Focus” singer debuted a head-turning hairstyle perfect for hot girl summer.

H.E.R.’s new ‘do stands out among other styles she’s worn. Though she is known as a hair slayer who’s rocked everything from inches on inches to fluffy volume, her remixed color hits different.

If you’re looking to lighten up your locks, or are searching for effortless, carefree hair inspiration, keep scrolling.

H.E.R. doesn’t always show her natural curls, but when she does, we swoon.

H.E.R.’s natural curls are such a momentous occasion that the style has been marked by several timestamps on social media and previous news coverage. The Internet nearly went into a frenzy when the former L’Oréal beauty ambassador first premiered her curls in 2022.

The girlies have been in love with her bouncy bush ever since.

There were – and are – several reasons to love the 26-year-old’s hair. Not only do the curls frame the singer’s face and enhance her natural beauty, but the full hair reflects her authenticity and personal style. H.E.R. has also shared that curls give her confidence.

In 2022, she told Fashion Magazine, “My big curls give me so much confidence when I perform. I love how I can play with my hair on stage and how bouncy it is.”

H.E.R. shares her 7-plus hour hair transformation with fans.

We love how H.E.R. embraces her hair and empowers other women to do the same. The “The Color Purple” actress’ newest blonde textured hairstyle is even more of an example of these efforts.

The 2024 Super Bowl performer—who shared the stage with Usher in February —posted a before-and-after reel showing off her summer-ready curls. She added, “need to make a change,” at the beginning of the reel with eye emojis.

Stylist Jennifer Jocelyn Hargrove was responsible for creating the change.

In the recent video, H.E.R.’s hair is de-tangled, washed, dyed brown, diffused, and highlighted into perfectly placed piano-style blonde hues. Timestamps on the content show that the hair transformation was a seven-plus-hour, all-day affair.

Throughout the stages, H.E.R.’s facial expressions changed from joy and anticipation to nervousness and infectious happiness. The “Judas and the Black Messiah” star ends the video with a polished look, including her popping new hairstyle and soft glam makeup.

Since the California native uploaded the video, nearly 3M fans have viewed it, with more than 250 K followers liking it and more than 8,000 sharing it.

H.E.R.’s fresh hair change is the hair inspiration we need as we prepare to be outside this summer. HB, what do you think of the “Every Kind of Way” singer’s curls?

