Listen Live
National

Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Trump NYC Trial

Published on April 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
US-POLITICS-JUSTICE-COURT-TRUMP

Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

NEW YORK — A man has set himself on fire outside the hush-money trial of former President Donald Trump. Police rushed to the scene with blankets and fire extinguishers. It’s unclear if the person survived.

It happened in the designated “protest area” and the person remains motionless.

New York police say he is in critical condition. They believe the man drove from Florida to New York city earlier in the week. He poured some sort of accelerant over his body and lit himself on fire. The man had some papers with him that detailed conspiracy theories involving local politics.

Watch it all unfold in the video below:

Opening statements in former President Trump’s “hush-money” trial are expected for Monday. That’s according to the judge. The six alternate jurors have been seated and the 12 jurors are already in place.

The former President is accused of falsifying business records in order to cover up payments he’s accused of making to an adult film star just prior to the 2016 election.

The post Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Trump NYC Trial appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Trump NYC Trial  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
Nelly, Ashanti
Lifestyle

Ashanti and Nelly Are Engaged, Confirm Baby On The Way

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

National

Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Trump NYC Trial

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

Mostyn Law Firm and 97.9 The Box
Entertainment

Mostyn Law Firm and 1-800 TruckWreck Honor Houston’s First Responder Difference Makers!

Celebrity

GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out

Kevin Hart Acting My Age Tour
Lifestyle

Win Tickets: Kevin Hart ‘Acting My Age Tour’ Coming Sep. 20th to Smart Financial Centre

Jhene Aiko
Music

Win Tickets to Jhene Aiko’s ‘The Magic Hour Tour’ July 10 at Toyota Center

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close