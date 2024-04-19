[LISTEN] Nas and DJ Premier Reunite For New Single, ‘Define My Name’

Grammy-award-winning icon Nas, celebrates the 30th Anniversary of his 1994 debut album, Illmatic, with the release of new single “Define My Name,” which is produced by DJ Premier; who also produced three tracks (“N.Y. State Of Mind,” “Represent,” and “Memory Lane” (sittin’ in da park) on the timeless classic. “Define My Name” is now available!
“Define My Name” is not only a celebration of Illmatic’s born day, but also the announcement of a new beginning for the legendary artists, one that fans have dreamed about and anxiously anticipated for years; as Nas and DJ Premier have also revealed they will be releasing their landmark collaborative album later this year.
-
Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}
-
Ashanti and Nelly Are Engaged, Confirm Baby On The Way
-
OJ Simpson Dead at 76
-
[LISTEN] Drake's Alleged Kendrick Lamar Diss Leaks Online
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
16th Annual Family Day In The Park Hosted by Sylvester Turner and Friends April 13
-
Win Tickets to Jhene Aiko's 'The Magic Hour Tour' July 10 at Toyota Center
-
Enter To Win a Bundle Pack of Music Hand Picked by Flyana Boss