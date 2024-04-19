Listen Live
[LISTEN] Nas and DJ Premier Reunite For New Single, ‘Define My Name’

Published on April 19, 2024

Nas, DJ Premier

Source: General / Nas, DJ Premier

Grammy-award-winning icon Nas, celebrates the 30th Anniversary of his 1994 debut album, Illmatic, with the release of new single “Define My Name,” which is produced by DJ Premier; who also produced three tracks (“N.Y. State Of Mind,” “Represent,” and “Memory Lane” (sittin’ in da park) on the timeless classic.  “Define My Name” is now available!

“Define My Name” is not only a celebration of Illmatic’s born day, but also the announcement of a new beginning for the legendary artists, one that fans have dreamed about and anxiously anticipated for years; as Nas and DJ Premier have also revealed they will be releasing their landmark collaborative album later this year.

