Vinyl Shopping with Flyana Boss and Young Jas

Hailing from Detroit, MI, and Dallas, TX, Bobbi LaNea and Folayan met while both studying music in LA, immediately hitting it off and forming Flyana Boss (rhymes with Diana Ross), reflecting their spirit of flyness and bossness. This fierce duo always reminds you that you are listening to the direct descendants of all the lady bosses that helped pave the way.
Check out the interview below and scroll down to register to win a music bundle pack with records handpicked by Flyana Boss.
The Atlantic Records artists stopped by Houston’s Cactus Music with Young Jas and hand picked records that truly matter. Best of all, one lucky winner will get all the vinyls they chose!
