Listen Live
News

Diddy Spotted In The Wild In Miami

Published on March 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Diddy x Wes Watson

Source: @watson_fit / Instagram

Despite dealing with a handful of lawsuits that claim he is a sexual predator and having his homes on both coasts raided by the Feds, Sean “Diddy” Combs is still kicking it in Miami. The disgraced Bad Boy mogul was seen on film out and about, and even producer Stevie J was with him, too.

Wes Watson, an influencer, fitness trainer and “life” coach, shared a clip and photo of Diddy at a cafe. Apparently, Watson was on a coffee run and spotted Diddy at a spot called Pura Vida.

“Came to just GRAB a SHOT of ESPRESSO and I Ran into DIDDY‼,” was the caption of the pic that showed a smiling Diddy looking at Watson’s phone.

In the clip, Diddy throws up an L with his fingers and say “Love.”

We wouldn’t say the predicament Diddy finds himself in the type of movie anyone would want to be in. Respectfully.

And clearly, Stevie J is still Team Diddy. No wonder he offered up 50 Cent the fade.

Diddy Spotted In The Wild In Miami  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from 97.9 The Box
Trending
News

Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87

News

Diddy Spotted In The Wild In Miami

Madd Hatta Morning Show

Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}

Sean "P Diddy" Combs
News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway
Contests

97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway

Josh Levi
Lifestyle

Enter To Win a Bundle Pack of Music Hand Picked by Josh Levi

Caution Tape Around House Front
Entertainment News

Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!

KBXX Stacked Logo
Music

Sean Paul ft. Kelly Rowland “How Deep Is Your Love” [AUDIO]

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close