John Wall took the passing of his mother very hard and considered even taking his own life.
*Trigger warning: this story pertains to descriptive accounts of suicide attempts.*
Spotted on TMZ Sports, former Washington Wizards star John Wall opened up about moments he wanted to take his own life.
In a recent episode of The OGs podcast, Wall revealed to fellow NBA hoopers Mike Miller and Undonis Haslem that he suffered a great deal following the passing of his mother, who succumbed to breast cancer.
Wall revealed losing his mother, whom he considered his “best friend,” led to him putting a gun to his head on two occasions but ultimately deciding not to pull the trigger because of his two sons.
Per TMZ Sports:
“My mom was my best friend,” the 33-year-old said.
“I put a gun to my head twice, and a lot of people that are close to me, friends at the time, didn’t know.”
Wall explains dealing with his mom’s death was his “darkest moment,” combined with a litany of injuries after signing a $170 million contract extension with the Wizards.
But, Wall chose not to pull the trigger … ’cause he couldn’t bear the thought of leaving his two sons behind.
“If I take myself away from this Earth, I’m failing my kids, like, who gon’ be able to raise them,” Wall said.
“I know I gotta be there for them.”
John Wall Is Currently In Therapy
Wall revealed he went to see a therapist and is still actively in therapy and advocates for other men who are struggling with their mental health to do the same.
John Wall Attemped Suicide Twice, Reveals His 2 Sons As His Reason To Continue Living was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
Rodeo News: Philly's Own Eve Added to Bun B's All-American Takeover
-
Rodeo News: Bun B Teases Drake Performance at Houston Rodeo
-
Draya Michele and Jalen Green of Houston Rockets Are Having A Baby
-
[VIDEO] Drake, Nelly, Rick Ross Lead Our Favorite Rodeo Takeover Moments
-
97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway
-
Beyonce Reveals Album Title, Multiple Cover Artwork for 'act ii'
-
Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!