Hot Girl Summer Returns: Megan Thee Stallion Announces 2024 Tour

The Houston Hottie is back on the road starting this Spring. On Wednesday (March 13), Megan Thee Stallion took to instagram to announce the Hot Girl Summer Tour, set to kick off in May. While official tour dates have not been announced, there is a list of cities Megan is expected to perform in.
Here it is, Hotties: Check out the first promotional flyer for the Hot Girl Summer Tour, coming May 2024.
