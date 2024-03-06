Listen Live
Nikki Haley To End Presidential Campaign

Published on March 6, 2024

Haley Rally DC GOP

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

CHARLESTON, S.C. — GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley intends to end her presidential campaign.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the decision comes after former President Trump won 14 of the 16 state and territorial primaries that took place on Super Tuesday.

Haley plans to make the decision public in a speech in Charleston, South Carolina later today. In the speech, Haley is not expected to endorse anyone but will encourage Trump to convince her supporters to vote for him.

The decision also comes nearly a month after Haley vowed to not end her presidential campaign.

