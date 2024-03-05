97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

UPDATE AT 11:44 AM: Facebook is back up while Instagram is still experiencing issues

MENLO PARK, CA.– Facebook and Instagram are experiencing an outage.

Users attempting to log onto any of Meta’s social media sites today are seeing error messages. Other platforms impacted include Threads and Facebook Messenger.

Tracking site Downdetector shows users started reporting issues around 10 a.m. eastern.

The post Facebook, Instagram Experiencing Issues appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Facebook, Instagram Experiencing Issues was originally published on wibc.com