UPDATE AT 11:44 AM: Facebook is back up while Instagram is still experiencing issues
MENLO PARK, CA.– Facebook and Instagram are experiencing an outage.
Users attempting to log onto any of Meta’s social media sites today are seeing error messages. Other platforms impacted include Threads and Facebook Messenger.
Tracking site Downdetector shows users started reporting issues around 10 a.m. eastern.
The post Facebook, Instagram Experiencing Issues appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Facebook, Instagram Experiencing Issues was originally published on wibc.com
-
Porsha Williams Divorcing Simon Guobadia After 15-Month Marriage
-
Rodeo News: That Mexican OT Added To Bun B's 'All-American Takeover' On March 12
-
Win $250 Cash PLUS Usher Concert Tickets!!
-
97.9 The Box Tesla Giveaway
-
Mint Condition’s Stokely Joins Cast As The Iconic Rick James In ‘Super Freak: The Rick James Story’ Musical
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Beyonce & Jay-Z Sex Tape On Yacht Leaked {NSFW}
-
Mike Jones Says He Has The '281-330-8004' Number Again