U.S. Airdrops Meals to Gaza

GAZA — After promising to provide more aid to Gaza as the region continues in a war with Israel, the United States has airdropped its first round of meals.

In the coming days, the United States will carry out airdrops of aid to Gaza, redouble our efforts to open a maritime corridor, and expand deliveries by land. The aid flowing into Gaza is nowhere near enough. We all need to do more. And the United States will do more. — President Biden (@POTUS) March 1, 2024

Military planes dropped about 30,000 meals Saturday. And, President Biden says this offering will not be the last.

Palestinian people who remain in the region have struggled to access the food, water, and medical supplies needed to survive since this war began. Earlier this week, hundreds were killed or hurt while trying to access aid trucks.

War between Israel and Palestine most recently started last October, after Hamas – a Palestinian militant group – took Israel by surprise.

While Western leaders primarily showed their support for Israel at that time, many have since criticized the “humanitarian crisis” that has reportedly led to the deaths of more than 30,000 people in Gaza.

