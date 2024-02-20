LeToya Luckett Hosts TV One LIVE From the Red Carpet at 2024 Urban One Honors

We are days away from the premiere of the 6th annual Urban One Honors, and trust us, it’s a show you do not want to miss!

Join us for this star-studded event, as we come together with incredible pride to uplift the outstanding talent of this year’s honorees: Mary J. Blige (Entertainment Icon), Dionne Warwick (Lifetime Achievement), Chlöe (Generation Next), Frankie Beverly (Living Legend), Donald Lawrence (Inspirational Impact) and Alfred C. Liggins, III (Visionary Vanguard Honor).

Our ‘Best in Black’ celebration begins on the red carpet, and who better to host than LeToya Luckett!?

The Grammy Award-winning singer and actress will be joined by co-host Reginae Carter, who caught up with some of our favorite stars on the other end of the carpet.

But it doesn’t stop there! Yandy Smith-Harris and Dr. Contessa Metcalfe also joined the party, getting exclusive interviews in our two gorgeous digital lounges.

Our special ‘TV One LIVE From the Red Carpet’ coverage at the 6th annual Urban One Honors will be streaming on tvone.tv, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube on Sunday, February 25th at 7p/6c!

You can expect to see appearances by Chlöe, Donald Lawrence, Dionne Warwick, Urban One Founder Ms. Cathy Hughes, Urban One CEO Alfred C. Liggins III, TV One President Michelle Rice, Roland Martin, Mona Scott Young, Brownstone, Chante Moore, Monifah, Kem, October London, Muni Long, Trina Braxton, Ralph Carter, Bern Nadette Stanis, and Jimmie Walker from Good Times, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, B. Simone, Dr. Wendy Osefo, and more.

Following the digital pre-show, turn your TV on for the main show at 8p/7c. You don’t want to miss the electrifying performances, empowering speeches, and unforgettable moments!

Tune in as we celebrate and showcase the Best In Black during the 6th annual Urban One Honors premiering Sunday, February 25th at 8/7c on TV One and simulcast on CLEO TV.

