Yolanda Adams Talks New Music, Life and More with Madd Hatta

More than peers, it’s a family reunion when Yolanda Adams stops in for a visit.

What a week! From JJ On The Mic, Bun B, Leelah James, LeToya Luckett and more, Madd Hatta‘s return to Majic 102.1 where he got his start in Houston radio has been nothing short but a legitimate homecoming for the radio icon.

