Usher Adds 2nd Date To Houston Show

SECOND DATE ADDED DUE TO OVERWHELMING DEMAND! Following the release of his ninth studio album Coming Home and his epic Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performance, Usher is bringing the Past, Present, Future Tour to Toyota Center on November 27 AND 29. Don’t miss Usher this Fall!
– Ultimate Meet & Greet and VIP Lounge Experience
– Diamond Barstool, Onstage Photo and VIP Lppunge Experience
– Gold Hightop Table and VIP Lounge Experience
– Usher VIP Lounge Experience
– Main Stage VIP Pit Experience
– VIP Bar Pit Experience
(On sale February 13 at 10am)
-
BREAKING: Killer Mike Arrested Moments After Winning Three Grammys
-
Rodeo News: Nelly Confirmed As A Featured Performer At Bun B's 'All Star Takeover' March 12
-
Houston Authorities Respond To Reports Of Shooting at Lakewood Church
-
Radio ONE Welcomes Madd Hatta Back To Majic 102.1
-
Drake Trends After The Boy Shows Off The “Boy” In Leaked Video
-
Rodeo News: Bun B Confirms Too Short As Performer For All-American Takeover March 12
-
[VIDEO] Jay-Z Calls Out Grammys For Beyonce Snub PLUS Our Favorite Grammy Night Pics of The Carters
-
D.L. Hughley GOES OFF on IG Live: MO’NIQUE IS A LIAR!