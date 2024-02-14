Listen Live
Usher Adds 2nd Date To Houston Show

H-Town got a special announcement, courtesy of Usher

Published on February 14, 2024

Usher

Source: General / Live Nation

SECOND DATE ADDED DUE TO OVERWHELMING DEMAND! Following the release of his ninth studio album Coming Home and his epic Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show performance, Usher is bringing the Past, Present, Future Tour to Toyota Center on November 27 AND 29. Don’t miss Usher this Fall!

Usher VIP Experiences

– Ultimate Meet & Greet and VIP Lounge Experience

– Diamond Barstool, Onstage Photo and VIP Lppunge Experience

– Gold Hightop Table and VIP Lounge Experience

– Usher VIP Lounge Experience

– Main Stage VIP Pit Experience

– VIP Bar Pit Experience

(On sale February 13 at 10am)

