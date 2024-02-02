Listen Live
H-Town

Rodeo News: Nelly Confirmed As A Featured Performer At Bun B’s ‘All Star Takeover’ March 12

Published on February 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Nelly

Source: Houston Rodeo / Nelly

Each night, once the Rodeo dust settles, a superstar takes the stage to entertain the crowds. The star entertainers begin performing after the last rodeo event is completed each evening and the stage is set. On Tuesday, March 12th, Bun B returns for the third installment of his Takeover Series, with the All-American Takeover.

GET TICKETS HERE

This go round, he’s announced that three-time Grammy Winner Nelly will be performing live. Of course, more names will be added to the list of performance and today’s news helped set the tone for what fans can expect from Bun’s night at the 2024 Houston Rodeo.

Houston’s Hottie is BACK: See Pics And Video From Megan Thee Stallion’s March Madness Show
Megan Thee Stallion
7 photos

More from 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close