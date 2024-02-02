Rodeo News: Nelly Confirmed As A Featured Performer At Bun B’s ‘All Star Takeover’ March 12

Each night, once the Rodeo dust settles, a superstar takes the stage to entertain the crowds. The star entertainers begin performing after the last rodeo event is completed each evening and the stage is set. On Tuesday, March 12th, Bun B returns for the third installment of his Takeover Series, with the All-American Takeover.
This go round, he’s announced that three-time Grammy Winner Nelly will be performing live. Of course, more names will be added to the list of performance and today’s news helped set the tone for what fans can expect from Bun’s night at the 2024 Houston Rodeo.
