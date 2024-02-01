Radio ONE Welcomes Madd Hatta Back To Majic 102.1

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Last week marked the end of an era as Texas Radio Hall of Fame legend Funky Larry Jones bid farewell to the listeners after an illustrious career spanning 48 years, including more than three decades entertaining the City of Houston. For the past four years, he has been the dynamic force behind the top-rated afternoon drive program on KMJQ-FM, Majic 102.1, sharing the mic with co-host and comedian, Ali Siddiq. Throughout his tenure, Funky Larry Jones has touched the lives of countless listeners with his charismatic presence and unparalleled talent, becoming affectionately known as everyone’s, “Uncle Funky Larry Jones.”

As one journey of driving the airwaves on Majic 102.1 ends, another begins anew. Radio One Houston proudly announces the return of Madd Hatta to Majic 102.1, where he will host afternoon drive, weekdays from 2pm to 7pm, starting Monday, February 12, 2024.

Madd Hatta first made his mark in Houston in 1993 on Majic 102.1 and later became host of The Madd Hatta Morning Show on 97.9 The Box. Hatta captivated audiences with his infectious energy and unparalleled expertise, earning accolades such as the prestigious Marconi Prize nomination and Billboard Magazine’s Air Personality of the Year award.

With a career spanning over two decades, Madd Hatta has solidified his place as a radio icon, garnering praise for his outstanding contributions to the field of communications and his unwavering commitment to his community. His induction into the Texas Radio Hall of Fame in 2014 stands as a testament to his enduring legacy and impact on the airwaves.

“I am thrilled to welcome Madd Hatta back to MAJIC 102.1,” says Pam McKay. “His passion for radio and deep connection with our audience makes him the perfect addition to our lineup. We look forward to sharing in his continued success as he embarks on this exciting new chapter with us.”

To stay updated on Funky Larry Jones, follow him on Instagram @funkylarryjones.