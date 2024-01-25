The Ravens are days away from the AFC Championship and Baltimore is already on top of the world.
The legendary Ed Reed checked into the Quicksilva morning show to give his AFC Championship predictions. The Hall of Famer is going to be honored on Sunday along with Ray Lewis.
When asked what his predictions are for Sunday’s matchup, he said “We win by any means necessary.”
Check out his full interview with the Quicksilva Morning Show below:
The post Ed Reed Talks AFC Championship Predictions With The Quicksilva Morning Show: ‘We Win By Any Means Necessary’ appeared first on 92 Q.
