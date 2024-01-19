Listen Live
H-Town

New Date: MLK Parade Downtown Moved To Saturday, February 10, 2024

Published on January 19, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
MLK Parade Houston

Source: General / Radio One

The Black Heritage Society Inc. and the City of Houston are delighted to present the 46th Original MLK Jr. Parade on February 10, 2024, at 10 am in Downtown Houston.

“Join us as we march forward with the theme that brotherly love is the strongest advocate of peace, freedom, and justice for all. Our Grand Marshal, Attorney Ben Crump, a civil rights lawyer, will lead the parade along with Co-Grand Marshals Commissioner Adrain Garcia and Pastor Walter August. Let’s walk together in brotherly love towards a better future for everyone.”

46th MLK Day Parade

Source: General / Radio One

Directly after the parade, the Black Heritage Society Inc. will host the MLK Festival and Children’s Day of Service at Hermann Park Square in front of City Hall.

Original MLK Jr. Day Parade Route

  • Begins on Smith at McKinney St., heading north
  • East on Walker St.
  • South on Milam St.
  • West on Clay St.
  • North on Louisiana St.
  • West on Dallas St.
  • Concludes on Dallas at Smith St.

More from 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close