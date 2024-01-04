Forbes Africa Award Recipient Stephen Akintayo to Headline Real Estate and Investment Conference This Weekend in Houston

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

This weekend, real estate professionals and prospects from across the Greater Houston area will gather in person and virtually to learn from several of the world’s premier and emerging real estate and investment leaders on how to leverage the current business climate for future acquisition of domestic and global residential, commercial, land, and monetary assets. The Diaspora Real Estate Wealth Conference 2024 (lead by Forbes Africa recognized business mogul and investment coach, Dr. Stephen Akintayo, and presented by Gtext Holding) will be held on Saturday, January 6th at the Westin Houston Memorial City (945 Gessner Rd.), beginning promptly at 11 AM.

This unique experience provides two avenues for participants to engage with cutting-edge insights, and gain exclusive access to transformative opportunities. The conference will spotlight a series of presentations and panels focusing on the real estate industry’s latest and in-demand topics ‒ including leveraging credit to build your real estate portfolio, the do’s and don’ts of managing fixer uppers in the flipping business, the importance of insurance utilization for wealth preservation, real estate funding testimonials impacted through branding and PR tactics, and opportunities to earn passive monetary funding in real estate, while ensuring wealth preservation against excessive taxation.

Presenters and speakers for this year’s conference includes world-famous Ovation Magazine publisher and CEO Dele Momodu, Fairdale Realty and Gazette Mortgage President & CEO Victor Lofinmakin, Bayo Real Estate Group CEO Bayo Adebowale, Gold Quest Realty Group’s luxury realtor Maria Rebollar, and SADA Global Financial CEO, author and wealth strategist Dipo Adeshina. Furthermore, as Dr. Akintayo’s own personal vision of raising up one million new millionaires by the year 2050, the wealth of knowledge and opportunities being shared through Diaspora Real Estate Wealth Conference 2024 will be a vehicle for attendees to get into a power position towards transforming their real estate portfolios, while achieving stronger connections, and greater professional advancement. Registration for this weekend’s conference series is still open to the general public for in-person or virtual attendance.

To learn more about the Diaspora Real Estate Wealth Conference 2024, please visit the official conference website at http://www.stephenakintayo.com/diasporarec, or follow the official Instagram account at Stephen Akintayo (@stephenakintayo).