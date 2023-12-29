EXCUSE ME?! College Chancellor Fired For X-Rated Side Hustle With Wife

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

How’s this for X-tracurriculars?!

A college chancellor in Wisconsin was recently fired from his position after the governing board found out about his X-rated side hustle with his wife.

The Universities of Wisconsin System Board of Regents announced in a press release on Wednesday (Dec. 27) that Dr. Joe Gow was fired from his position as chancellor of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. He has been placed on paid administrative leave “effective immediately.”

As reported by NBC News, University officials learned that Gow had been moonlighting in adult films. He had been making porn videos with his wife, former professor Carmen Wilson, and wrote two books on the subject.

Despite using pen names (Geri and Jay Hart) for their books, the couple was far from secretive: They use their real photos on their social media profiles (“Sexy Happy Couple”), where they also promoted their videos on PornHub and OnlyFans.

In a statement, Universities of Wisconsin Board President Jay Rothman condemned Gow’s behavior.

“In recent days, we learned of specific conduct by Dr. Gow that has subjected the university to significant reputational harm. His actions were abhorrent.”

However, Gow is firing back, claiming that he didn’t receive due process from the board.

“They did not indicate what policy I had violated. They did not give me a hearing, an opportunity to explain things. I just received a letter that said this is the way this is gonna go, and you’re no longer chancellor,” he said. “We’re just kind of making sense of all this. I’ve had some outreach from people that specialize in free speech issues, and they said they can help if we want to go that route, so we’ll see where we go from here,” Gow said. “Clearly anyone that cares about free speech in society on the university campus should be quite troubled by this.”

In an interesting twist, Gow (a tenured faculty member) can return to work in a reduced role. He plans to move back into teaching as a communications professor.

