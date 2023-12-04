Big Slim Is Hosting A Holiday Party and Toy Drive At Checkers!

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

The Big Boss of the Nawf (Northside of Houston), Big Slim, is excited to host a Holiday Party & Toy Drive at the newest Checkers in Baytown. In 2022, Big Slim teamed up with Checkers to launch his very own meal, The Big Slim Meal, which consists of The Texas Bacon Buford, Checkers Famous Seasoned Fries, and drink in an exclusive 44 oz collector cup. For the past 4 years, Checkers and Big Slim have partnered to host community initiatives throughout the city. Last year, Big Slim and Checkers collected over 500 toys and gifts for kids in the community. In an effort to continue the serve Houston, Big Slim will host a holiday party consisting of The Big Slim Meal, music, games, prizes, and a meet & greet. Slim’s good friend, The Black Santa of Houston, will also be present to take free pictures with families.

The Holiday Party is free to attend, but attendees are encouraged to bring a toy to help Big Slim with collecting toys and gifts for Baytown Blue Stana. Those who donate a toy will get a photo with Big Slim.

The party will take place at 6199 Decker Drive, Baytown, Texas on Saturday, December 16th from 1-4 pm.

“This is one of my favorite times of the year and it brings me great joy to continue to partner with Checkers to bring something special to the community”– Big Slim.

For information on Checkers locations near you, please visit @checkersHouston on Instagram and Facebook.