One Night Only! DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live: Saturday, February 17

Published on December 4, 2023

Dj Cassidy Pass the Mic Live!

An R&B experience like no other! Lineup includes 112, Adina Howard, After 7, Brownstone, Carl Thomas, Case, Christopher Williams, Donell Jones & more! It all goes down SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17th at The Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land.

CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS

