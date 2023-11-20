Listen Live
H-Town

Houston’s Iconic Warehouse Live Relocating to Rise Rooftop in Midtown

Established in 2006, Warehouse Live quickly became an integral part of Houston's vibrant live music scene

Published on November 20, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Warehouse Live Announcement

Source: General / Radio One

Big City Entertainment LP, the driving force behind Warehouse Live in East Downtown, announces the closure of its iconic venue located at 813 St Emanuel St. Warehouse Live will bid farewell with its last show on Sunday, December 3rd. Simultaneously, Rise Rooftop will close its doors after its final show on Sunday, December 17th.

This strategic move is part of a larger vision to elevate the Warehouse Live experience. The venue will undergo extensive renovations and upgrades, culminating in its grand reopening and rebranding as Warehouse Live Midtown on Friday, December 29, featuring a performance by Sullivan King. The celebratory New Year’s Eve show on Sunday, December 31, will showcase Cash Cash, marking the official Grand Opening Celebration.

Warehouse Live

Source: IG @warehouselive / Warehouse Live

Rise Rooftop, having made its mark as one of the city’s hottest spots since its New Year’s Eve opening in 2021, hosted a myriad of events featuring Snoop Dogg, Kane Brown, Gryffin, Ne-Yo, and more. With its diverse range of entertainment, stylish decor, VIP bottle service, and an energetic staff, Rise Rooftop became a favorite destination for nightlife and music enthusiasts.

More from 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close