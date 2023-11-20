Houston’s Iconic Warehouse Live Relocating to Rise Rooftop in Midtown

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Big City Entertainment LP, the driving force behind Warehouse Live in East Downtown, announces the closure of its iconic venue located at 813 St Emanuel St. Warehouse Live will bid farewell with its last show on Sunday, December 3rd. Simultaneously, Rise Rooftop will close its doors after its final show on Sunday, December 17th.

This strategic move is part of a larger vision to elevate the Warehouse Live experience. The venue will undergo extensive renovations and upgrades, culminating in its grand reopening and rebranding as Warehouse Live Midtown on Friday, December 29, featuring a performance by Sullivan King. The celebratory New Year’s Eve show on Sunday, December 31, will showcase Cash Cash, marking the official Grand Opening Celebration.

Rise Rooftop, having made its mark as one of the city’s hottest spots since its New Year’s Eve opening in 2021, hosted a myriad of events featuring Snoop Dogg, Kane Brown, Gryffin, Ne-Yo, and more. With its diverse range of entertainment, stylish decor, VIP bottle service, and an energetic staff, Rise Rooftop became a favorite destination for nightlife and music enthusiasts.