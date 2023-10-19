Janet Jackson To Electrify The Stage At World AIDS Day Event in Houston

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Five-time GRAMMY®️ Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame®️ Inductee Janet Jackson will perform a full-length show for AIDS Healthcare Foundation’s (AHF) World AIDS Day Concert at NRG Arena in Houston, Texas on December 1, 2023.

Ticket sales from the concert will benefit HIV/AIDS awareness and are available online through Ticketmaster.

World AIDS Day is an annual commemorative event to honor those we’ve lost to HIV/AIDS, to show support for those currently living with HIV/AIDS, and to emphasize the fight against HIV/AIDS is not over. Emmy, Grammy, and Golden Globe winning choreographer, director, and producer Debbie Allen will speak at the event, and AHF will present its Lifetime Achievement Award to Emmy Award winning actor and activist Blair Underwood.

Janet Jackson’s December 1st performance comes on the heels of her North American Together Again tour, the highest grossing tour ever in her career, which derives its name from Jackson’s 1997 hit song “Together Again” – the artist’s personal tribute to a friend lost to AIDS as well as AIDS victims and their families worldwide.

AHF Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Blair Underwood has been a powerful voice in the fight against HIV/AIDS for more than three decades. The award-winning television, film, and stage actor cofounded Artists for a New South Africa, an organization addressing the devastating impact HIV/AIDS has on families and children throughout the continent. In 2003, Underwood joined Ashley Judd as a spokesperson for YouthAIDS, and he since has expanded his advocacy in partnership with AHF, particularly in Washington, D.C., which has the most HIV cases per capita and nearly three times the national rate.

Past performers at AHF’s World AIDS Day include Jennifer Hudson, Christina Aguilera, Patti LaBelle, Gladys Knight, Diana Ross, and Mariah Carey. The global HIV/AIDS organization has presented its Lifetime Achievement Award to a diverse array of advocates including Harry Belafonte, Debbie Allen, and Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT), and posthumously to Princess Diana.

