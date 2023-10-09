Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!
Get the rundown on the latest celebrity news including Issa Rae, Drake announcing he’s stepping down from music, Nikki Minaj, and more!
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
The post Hot and Trending: Issa Rae, Drake, Nikki Minaj, and more! appeared first on Black America Web.
Hot and Trending: Issa Rae, Drake, Nikki Minaj, and more! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
[VIDEO] Man Punched For Yelling During Beyonce Mute Challenge In Houston
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Win Passes To Kamp Houston October 7th with Special Guest LATTO!
-
10 Celebrities Caught With Transgender Women [PHOTOS]
-
These Celebrities Had A Time During Houston Stop Of ‘Renaissance World Tour’
-
Classics: 7 Scenes From The Movie 'Life' We Still Quote Everyday
-
Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour Houston: Our Favorite Moments
-
Flight attendant Found Dead with Cloth in Mouth at Airport Marriott