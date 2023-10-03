Listen Live
Events

Join Us For Family Fun! Happy House Returns October 26th

Published on October 3, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Happy House 2023

Source: General / Radio One

Howl at the moon while you bask in Houston’s ultimate Halloween party for kids.  Let the ghoul times roll as you boogie to the hauntingly hip tunes of Radio ONE’s wicked DJs along with monstrous characters. Be sure to come dressed in your most boo-tiful or frightfully freaky costume! Thursday, October 26th 2023

EVENT TIME
5:00 pm8:00 pm

AGES
All Ages

ADMISSION
Free

LOCATION
First Floor

More from 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close