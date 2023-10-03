Join Us For Family Fun! Happy House Returns October 26th

Howl at the moon while you bask in Houston’s ultimate Halloween party for kids. Let the ghoul times roll as you boogie to the hauntingly hip tunes of Radio ONE’s wicked DJs along with monstrous characters. Be sure to come dressed in your most boo-tiful or frightfully freaky costume! Thursday, October 26th 2023
EVENT TIME
5:00 pm– 8:00 pm
AGES
All Ages
ADMISSION
Free
LOCATION
First Floor
