[TRAILER] Jaime Foxx Wages War On Big Business In New Film ‘The Burial’

Published on September 7, 2023

Jamie Foxx

Source: General / Courtesy of Prime Video / Skip Bolen © AMAZON CONTENT SERVICES LLC

Inspired by true events, when a handshake deal goes sour, funeral homeowner Jeremiah O’Keefe (Academy Award winner Tommy Lee Jones) enlists charismatic, smooth-talking attorney Willie E. Gary (Academy Award winner Jamie Foxx) to save his family business. Tempers flare and laughter ensues as the unlikely pair bond while exposing corporate corruption and racial injustice in this inspirational, triumphant story.

Check out the official trailer below.

