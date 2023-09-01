Is There A Destiny’s Child Reunion In The Works?

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

A recent change on the Destiny’s Child website has fans suspecting there may be a reunion tour soon in the works. If one is coming, sign us up.

According to a now-viral TikToker and various news outlets, a change happened after Beyoncé asked fans to wear silver and chrome for the “last month” of the Renaissance World Tour and Virgo season. The official Destiny’s Child website, owned by Music World Entertainment, underwent “a major transformation.” The site now features a static page with copy and content celebrating the 25th anniversary of Destiny’s Child. The site also shows a video from the 2013 Super Bowl halftime show when the group reunited on stage.

“NEW WEBSITE COMING SOON” now appears across the bottom of the site.

Fans have also noted that a 25th anniversary would technically be the group’s “silver” anniversary. And Bey Hive fans know Beyoncé’s affinity for silver. Could there be another part of the Renaissance World Tour on the way?

The Tik Toker who discovered the changes says yes. And so do others commenting on various social media channels about the rumors. The girlies are ready to see Destiny’s Child again – every member.

Destiny’s Child Was The “It” Girl Group

The Houston group began as Girls Time in 1990. The original members included Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett. The group was signed as Destiny’s Child to Columbia Records in 1997.

Destiny’s Child dropped five albums, including the best-selling The Writings on the Wall, and was wildly popular. Unfortunately, throughout this time, rumors swirled, and drama ensued.

LeToya and LaTavia accused Beyoncé’s father, Matthew Knowles, of giving special treatment to Beyonce and Kelly. The two also alleged that Knowles kept an “unfair amount” of the group’s process. LeToya and LaTavia departed soon after the allegations.

Shakeups continued within the group’s makeup, adding Farrah Franklin and Michelle Williams. Farrah left after a short stint, and the final trio included Kelly, Beyoncé, and Michelle. In the 2000s, Destiny’s Child officially announced their separation for solo projects.

Despite controversy, Destiny’s Child was a defining group for Black girls like me everywhere. Because of them, we were asking bae, “Could he pay our bills,” empowered to flaunt our “Bootylicious” curves and committed to being “Independent Women.”

And, while it has been fascinating watching each member grow and go into different parts of the entertainment, music, and their personal lives, my 14-year-old self would jump at the chance to see the group again.

See a post from the news site, The Jasmine Brand, discussing the possible Destiny’s Child reunion. HB, what do you think about the rumors?

