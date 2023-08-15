Cordae Talks New Single ‘Make Up Your Mind’ with Young Jas

Cordae is back and leaning into a different sound with his latest release. And while many artists are hesitant to sway from the style that their fans have grown accustomed to, Cordae caught up with Young Jas to explain overcoming that feeling and why, ultimately, you’ve gotta throw caution to the wind and try something new in order to grow as an artist.
RELATED: Cordae On Activism and Standing Up: “It’s Embedded In My DNA” [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: BN Cordae Reveals How He Pulled Off The “Have Mercy” Video, Being A Fan First And More [EXCLUSIVE]
Check out the interview below.
-
Ciara Confirms Pregnancy, Expecting Baby No. 4
-
Rapper Magoo Passes Away At Age 50
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Tory Lanez Gets 10 Years Behind Bars For Megan Thee Stallion Shooting
-
Kandi Responds To Nene Leakes Calling Her Boring & Not Exciting: “I Am The Longest Running Housewife On Any Franchise”
-
911 Operator Hangs Up On Child While Mother Dies *Audio*!!!
-
'Pee-Wee Herman' Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70
-
Nelly and Ashanti Share Their Undeniable Chemistry On Instagram