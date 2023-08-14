Project Aristocrat Life Foundation (Alife Hospitality Group) Back-To-School Supply Drive for Teachers at Prospect Park Aug 16 4p-8p

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Join us for a meaningful community initiative led by ALife Hospitality Group, the visionary minds behind some of Houston’s most beloved bars, restaurants, and nightlife concepts. They’re proud to make a difference by hosting a Back-To-School Supply Drive for Teachers, taking place at Prospect Park Restaurant, all made possible through their non-profit organization, Project Aristocrat Life Foundation.

In appreciation for their support, donors who contribute to ALife Hospitality Group’s Supply Drive at Prospect Park Galleria on Wed, Aug16th 4-8pm, will receive 6 complimentary wings with fries.

This initiative holds a special place in our hearts as we aim to give back to the teachers of the Houston Independent School District (HISD), as well as the dedicated educators in Alief and Missouri City – the very communities that shaped our founders. Let’s come together, make a positive impact, and show our teachers the appreciation they truly deserve.

WHAT: Back To School Teacher Supply Drive

WHERE: Prospect Park (3100 Fountain View Drive)

TIME: 4p-8p

DATE: August 16, 2023