Teddi Tuesday Foundation: Back To School Supply Giveaway August 3rd

Live music, food trucks, giveaways, vendors and school supplies. Get your little ones prepped for the upcoming school year the fun way. Join us Saturday, August 5th at 4205 Broadway Street in Pearland from 10am-2pm.
Who: Teddi Tuesday Foundation
What: Back to School Giveaway
When: Saturday, August 5th
Where: 4205 Broadway St. Pearland, TX
