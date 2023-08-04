Teddi Tuesday Foundation: Back To School Supply Giveaway August 3rd

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Live music, food trucks, giveaways, vendors and school supplies. Get your little ones prepped for the upcoming school year the fun way. Join us Saturday, August 5th at 4205 Broadway Street in Pearland from 10am-2pm.

Who: Teddi Tuesday Foundation

What: Back to School Giveaway

When: Saturday, August 5th

Where: 4205 Broadway St. Pearland, TX