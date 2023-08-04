Listen Live
Back To School

Teddi Tuesday Foundation: Back To School Supply Giveaway August 3rd

Published on August 4, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

97.9 The Box Featured Video
CLOSE
Teddi Tuesday Foundation Back to School

Source: General / Radio One

Live music, food trucks, giveaways, vendors and school supplies. Get your little ones prepped for the upcoming school year the fun way. Join us Saturday, August 5th at 4205 Broadway Street in Pearland from 10am-2pm.

Who: Teddi Tuesday Foundation

What: Back to School Giveaway

When: Saturday, August 5th

Where: 4205 Broadway St. Pearland, TX

More from 97.9 The Box

97.9 The Box

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close