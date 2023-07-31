Listen Live
'Pee-Wee Herman' Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70

Published on July 31, 2023

Paul Reubens, the character actor he entertained millions during his run as Pee-wee Herman, has passed away following a private battle with cancer. The 70-year-old reportedly passed away Sunday evening (July 30), according to a post from his estate.

“Last night we said farewell to Paul Reubens, an iconic American actor, comedian, writer and producer whose beloved character Pee-wee Herman delighted generations of children and adults with his positivity, whimsy and belief in the importance of kindness,” wrote Reubens’ estate below a photo on the official Pee-Wee Herman Instagram page. “Paul bravely and privately fought cancer for years with his trademark tenacity and wit. A gifted and prolific talent, he will forever live in the comedy pantheon and in our hearts as a treasured friend and man of remarkable character and generosity of spirit.”

His zany, man-child persona of Pee-Wee Herman made Reubens an international star. Known for his over-the-top personality and quirky style of dress and mannerisms, Reubens character quickly became part of 80s pop culture and led to the 1985 film Pee-wee’s Big Adventure, followed by the Emmy Award-Winning series Pee-wee’s Playhouse.

In 2012, Reubens resurrected his Pee-wee character on the Bravo Series, Top Chef: Texas. Herman served as a guest judge, with one segment of the show challenging contestants to ride a bike similar to Pee-Wee’s beloved Schwinn, while gathering ingredients through San Antonio to prepare and serve a special lunch for Pee-wee at the Alamo.

 

