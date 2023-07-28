Ian Connor Clears Up Beef Rumors In Text Exchange with ASAP Rocky: “No Pressure”

97.9 The Box Featured Video CLOSE

Ian Connor is clearing up the rumored beef with ASAP Rocky after being dissed during the Harlem rapper’s performance at Rolling Loud.

Earlier this week, after catching wind of the on-stage disrespect, Ian Connor confronted ASAP Rocky via Instagram direct messaging, questioning the “Riot” rapper’s decision to call him a “b–ch” during his performance at the popular festival.

During a performance of the ASAP Mob track “Telephone Calls” at Rolling Loud Miami, Pretty Flacko revised the lyrics to take aim at his former collaborators ASAP Bari and Ian Connor.

“Call up young lord ASAP Bari, he a b–ch,” he rapped during his verse of the song, which appeared on the Cozy Tapes: Vol. 1 project.

https://twitter.com/Yeeezyrih/status/1683446079713419266?s=20

According to the screenshot posted by Connor on social media, the creative consultant sent a post from the performance asking the Harlem native “the f–k is this about?”

To which Rocky responded: “Bout nuttin, u prolly wont believe me lol, word to tho, can’t blame u if u don’t,” ASAP Rocky wrote. “They runnin wit dat, I jabbed [at] bruh and 4got the lyrics mid-sentence, listen closely, ‘he da sht.’ Don’t feed into that yung, no plea coppin, but u know u good in my book we ain’t on [that] type of time.”

Despite the clarification privately, Connor wanted the AWGE founder to clear it up publicly before taking to social media to clear it up himself, posting the text exchange with the caption “No Pressure.”

“Tell them folks that Flacko, I look brazy even if it’s mistaken,” Connor added. “I been out here doin good staying sucka free to minimal bulls–t and now I’m all over the place for you taking shots at Bari. Instant Karma maybe but I can’t digg that.”

In a final screenshot, Connor indicated that he wasn’t happy about how the situation happened. “Don’t put my name in no songs from this point forward, y’all n—as is not Lil Durk and I’m not India,” he concluded.

While seemingly new to the industry, fans noticed that A$AP began to distance himself from Bari after he pled guilty in 2019 to a sexual assault charge. The charge followed a surfaced video of him attacking a nude woman in 2017. Connor, Rocky’s former stylist, has also faced a consistent swarm of sexual assault and misconduct allegations over the years; with at least six women accusing him of inappropriate, unwanted advances, culminating in Bari confronting and punching him over the allegations in 2016.

Despite the distance, Rocky spoke out regarding his relationship with Connor in 2020, during an interview with Kerwin Frost, where he seemingly showed support for Connor.

“I heard of people doing some real –ked up s–t,” he said. “I can say that he gets picked on more than people think. A lot of it is cyberbullying.”

