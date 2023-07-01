Official Lineup Announced for Scream Tour ’23: Next Up

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

The Black Promoters Collective is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Scream Tour ‘23, set to kick off on August 18 in Charlotte, NC. This tour will introduce a lineup of talented young artists on the rise! Nickelodeon stars That Girl Lay Lay & Young Dylan are set to headline the tour with additional performances by Wanmor, Papa Jay, Lay Bankz, D Sturdy, Citi Limitz, Rocco Lupo, and special guest King Harris. The Scream Tour ‘23 allows the millennial generation to journey down memory lane, sharing their teenage years with their children and family and creating an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages.

Hosted by the charismatic Kayla Nicole, the Scream Tour ‘23 promises to be a spectacular event that showcases the hottest talent in the industry. Fans can expect an electric atmosphere filled with non-stop entertainment and unforgettable performances.

