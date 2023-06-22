Two Men Arrested In Connection To Burglary At Gervonta “Tank” Davis’ Florida Mansion

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

Police announced that two men have been arrested in connection to a burglary at boxing champion Gervonta Davis’ home in Parkland, Florida.

According to jail records, 21-year-old Jamariel Johnson of Lauderdale Lakes, Florida and 21-year-old Tafari Clauzel of North Lauderdale, Florida, have been charged with burglary, grand theft and grand theft auto.

Davis said his Florida home was burglarized while in jail after a judge revoked his 90-day home detention sentence for a hit-and-run crash that injured four people in Baltimore in 2020.

He was ordered to spend the rest of his sentence in a Baltimore City jail.

On June 2, police said Davis’ Florida home was ransacked.

Reports state that surveillance video captured three people using a hammer and door stopper to smash their way into the mansion on Lemongrass Drive.

The Baltimore Banner reports that once inside they found a bowl with car keys and gained access to two garages that contained five luxury cars including a 2020 Lamborghini Urus; 2022 Ferrari SF90; 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT; and 2022 Dodge Charger Hellcat.

The thieves took off with the vehicles and stole other belongings, including clothing, bags and electronics for a total loss of about $2 million.

