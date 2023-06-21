Singer and performer Durand Bernarr joins us this week to explore what it means to show in the music industry and life as your authentic self – even if you’re like no one else.
Your favorite truth teller, comedian, Amanda Seales, is dropping gems with, “Small Doses,” a weekly podcast that brings you potent truths for everyday use.
The post Side Effects of Daring To Be Different (with Durand Bernarr) | Small Doses Podcast appeared first on Black America Web.
Side Effects of Daring To Be Different (with Durand Bernarr) | Small Doses Podcast was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
This Houston Home Depot Employee Has Social Media In An Uproar
-
Houston Icon Big Pokey Passes Away at 45
-
Houston's Home Depot Hottie Quits Job: 'Everybody On Twitter Hates Me'
-
Prayers: Prairie View Student Dies By Gunfire While Attempting To Help Friend
-
Bun B’s Trill Burgers Restaurant Now Open In Houston
-
Man Named As 'Person of Interest' In Young Dolph's Murder Has Been Killed
-
Gov. Greg Abbott Signs Law Banning Paper License Plates
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!