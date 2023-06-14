H-Town

Breaking: Boosie Arrested By Federal Agents

A courtroom visit that ended with a dismissal led way to another arrest for the Louisiana rap star

Published on June 14, 2023

Boosie

Source: Getty

According to a report by TMZ, Badazz is behind bars. On Wednesday (June 14), Boosie appeared in court for an ongoing gun case. A spokesperson for the San Diego County District Attorney’s told members of the press that the gun case was dismissed.

But moments after leaving the courtroom, Boosie was approached – then arrested – by federal agents. This is a breaking story and the circumstances leading up to his arrest have not yet been revealed.

This is a developing story.

