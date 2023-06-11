Juneteenth

We Are One: Radio ONE Houston Celebrates DJ Big Reeks

Published on June 11, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Box Houston Featured Video
CLOSE
Reeks

Source: General / Radio One

Founding member  and creative director of the Waxaholics DJBIGREEKS is not only a DJ BUT an entrepreneur, music director and curator. You can always find him supporting, promoting or championing a black business. He doesn’t just post about them he lends his creative skills to help support them. Whether it’s the music director for @trezbistroandwinebar & @frndshouston

or curator of @tresgentequila he has made his impact felt in the city

The Nineteen presented by @HoustonChevy, @hancockwhitney @usarmy @aetna, @niaculturalcenterinc, @baytownparksandrec

More from 97.9 The Box
Close