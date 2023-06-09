We Are One: Radio ONE Houston Celebrates DJ Teddi

As a graduate of Sam F. Austin State University and Full Sail DJ Teddi was destined to make music her business. As the stadium DJ for a number of professional sports teams in Houston she has made herself a house hold name. DJing for the likes of the Houston Texans, Houston Sabercasts and the Sugarland Skeeters she has impacted the city in more ways than one. She has taking that impact and turned into one of the most interactive podcast experiences ever with Teddi Tuesdays Live. The Nineteen presented by @HoustonChevy, @hancockwhitney @usarmy @aetna, @niaculturalcenterinc, @baytownparksandrec
-
DC Young Fly’s Partner, Jacky Oh Passes Away During Surgery
-
Influencer Dies After Taking Part In Social Media Drinking Challenge
-
Bun B’s Trill Burgers Restaurant Now Open In Houston
-
Brazilian Teenager Dies After Masturbating 42 “Times” Without Stopping!!
-
Win $250 Cash with The 97.9 CASHOUT Contest
-
97.9 The Box Strengthens Lineup with Dynamic Additions to Morning and Night Shows
-
The Ultimate Urban Adventure! Win 4 Free Tickets to Urban Camp Weekend
-
Kim All Mighty! Lil Kim Goes For Wendy William’s Jugular On Twitter!