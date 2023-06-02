We Are One: Radio ONE Houston Celebrates Terry Williams

The Box Houston Featured Video CLOSE

You know Terry even if you don’t know Terry. Somebody you know in the city of Houston has either been impacted, changed or encouraged by Terry. As the co-founder of the League HTX , entrepreneur, author, trainer, husband, and father he has demonstrated and modeled what it means to impact in the midst of opposition and challenging circumstances. Holding a bachelors degree in communications, a masters degree in health and human performance, and an accredited certificate in faith based life coaching, Terry now walks in a new lane that fully expresses his passion to call out greatness in the human heart.

