We Are One: Radio ONE Houston Celebrates Chef Vicky V

The award-winning Chef Vicky V is a native Houstonian that received her culinary training at the JNA Institute of Culinary Arts in Philadelphia. Since moving back to Houston, she has brought joy to the culinary food scene as a Chef Consultant, Food Stylist, Influencer, Media Producer, Black Restaurant Liaison, and owner of the Honeysuckle Inn. She rebranded herself as the Queen of Yum in 2020 with a powerful engine of followers called the “yumcrumb” behind her. She has worked with major brands like HEB, Glory Greens, and Alto Luxury ride share.

